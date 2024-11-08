Recommendation to Support Unemployed Youth and Returnees of Irregular Migration

- Advertisement -

To the Government of The Gambia,

I respectfully suggest that the government prioritize assistance and employment opportunities for individuals who attempted irregular migration and returned, as well as those facing prolonged unemployment. The government should work with international organizations for migration (IOM) to provide data on Gambians who have returned from “the back way.” This could include 50% of returnees from irregular migration and 50% of unemployed youth in The Gambia. By creating structured pathways for employment both domestically and abroad, including legal work programs with countries like Spain, we can address the root causes of migration, reduce unemployment, and promote economic stability.

Such programs could include vocational training, language skills, and job placement support in collaboration with international partners. Not only would this alleviate youth unemployment, but it would also provide viable, dignified alternatives to irregular migration.

This approach would demonstrate a commitment to the well-being and development of Gambian youth, encouraging them to contribute positively to the nation’s future.

Through my own observation, many people are applying for visas to Spain while they already have jobs in The Gambia. They are using family connections and positions to obtain these visas, despite being employed.

The government should strictly monitor the visa acquisition process, with priority given to returnees from irregular migration and unemployed youth in our beloved country.

I apologize for any inconvenience caused.

“Let justice guide our actions.”

Sincerely,

Sarjo Jassey (zookeeper)