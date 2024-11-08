Brusubi Roundabout Garage PRO Blames Drivers for Traffic Congestion

- Advertisement -

By: Mama A. Touray

The Public Relations Officer at Brusubi Roundabout Garage, Abdou Jagne, in an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, blamed drivers for the continuous traffic congestion at Brusubi Roundabout.

When asked about the persistent traffic congestion, Jagne said, “The traffic congestion is usually caused by the drivers. It’s not easy to say, but that’s the truth. You’ll see a driver coming from Serrekunda heading to Tanji, and instead of going inside the garage, he’ll stop right on the road.”

He continued: “The next driver who needs to pass won’t have space; you know that’s the fault of the driver. And when the police confront the driver about it, he’ll start calling the officer names, even though he knows he’s in the wrong.”

PRO Jagne believes that if drivers would enter the garage to pick up and drop off customers, traffic congestion would become a thing of the past.

“I believe that if drivers enter the garage instead of parking on the road to pick up passengers, the road will be free from congestion and avoidable accidents. If everyone wants to park on the road, we’ll continue to face traffic congestion,” he emphasized.

However, Abdou also shifted some blame to passengers, stating, “Passengers too—you can’t understand them. They’ll see a car in the garage but won’t board it. Instead, they’ll go outside to the cars parked on the road, saying they’re in a hurry.”

Highlighting one of the challenges the garage encounters due to poor road and traffic conditions, he said, “We lose many of our drivers due to the fare issues. You’ll carry seven people in a vehicle, but only five will pay the correct fare of D10, even though they know that’s the fare. Our drivers go to the traffic light in Bakau because they charge D25 per passenger, and that road is faster and free, unlike the Tippa Garage road,” he lamented.