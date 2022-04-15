Real De Banjul Extends Gap On Top Of The GFF League

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Real De Banjul has extended its lead on the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One league table standing with a nail-biting 2-1 win over Falcons last night at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Bye Malleh Wadda’s white boys came from a shocking defeat last weekend and needed the whole important 3 points to finish the first round of the league as table toppers. They have now extended the gap to four points and also with a game in hand with second place Brikama United Football Club.

Real first took the lead in the night from a penalty spot when a star player, Essa Jallow converted a well-taken spot-kick at the back of the net following a foul on Modou Lamin Demba.

The Falcons pegged back to ensure parity on the scoresheet before the break, but Modou Lamin Demba put the game beyond their reach with a superb goal.

Speaking to the press after the game, the head coach of Real De Banjul, Bye Malleh Wadda expressed his delight in winning the game despite several injured players in the team. He confessed that it was a difficult game for his side.

” It was a difficult game but we are happy that we came out victorious. I am happy that we grind this win out. As long as we stay on top, we are happy,” the gaffer told reporters after the game.

Real De Banjul is one of the most successful football teams in the country. However, those glorious days have eluded them for close to a decade. The last time they celebrated the league trophy was in 2014.

The team has always been competing for the trophy and this season has not been an exception. They began the season with an emphatic 4-1 win over the league champions Fortune FC. Since then, Bye Malleh has been constantly expressing his confidence in Real De Banjul reclaiming its superiority in the pinnacle of Gambian football.

Despite struggling with injuries in the team, Malleh still believes that his team will win the league.

“The win today shows that our boys are determined to win this league.”

Brikama United will hope to win the champions Fortune FC tomorrow to close the gap to one point.