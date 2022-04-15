On New Assignment: NPP Deputy Youth President Congratulates Party’s Youth Secretary General

- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoronka

Deputy National Youth President of the ruling National Peoples Party (NPP), Lamin K. Saidy, has congratulated his National Youth Secretary General, Kebba Lang Fofana, who was recently nominated as National Assembly Member by President Adama Barrow.

Mr. Saidy described the appointed lawmaker as an overcomer and inspiration.

“You overcame so many obstacles to achieve this win. Your perseverance is an inspiration to everyone you meet, and you earned all the rewards coming your way. Our journey leading to date was married with unending challenges but the resilience and faith into the mission brought us this far,” said Lamin K. Saidy.

The NPP’s youth leader recalled that they started with an idea that generated into a strong group called ‘President Barrow Youths For National Development.’

“As you worked toward this victory, you behaved with such humility, grace and kindness to others. I appreciate how you always share your success with your team, and your love for your community is one of the reasons you rise to the top.”

He added that the appointed NAM worked so hard and pushed his abilities to the limit to make his recent achievement possible.

“As you assume this duty, I congratulate you and encourage that you serve the Gambia. You emerged from the biggest constituent of our population (youths) and they have to reflect in every single engagement of yours.”

Mr. Saidy also extended warmed congratulations to all other nominated and elected members and wish them well in their lawmaking, oversight and representation assignments.

“As popularly called the three (3) Generals of HE Adama Barrow, I salute you comrade. You have our eternal support,” he pledged.

The laws of the Gambia empower the President to appoint five lawmakers to the country’s legislative body.