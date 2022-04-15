GDC’s National Treasurer Says the Party is not Dead and claims no Condition is Permanent

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The National Treasurer of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has said the party is not dead despite losing all contested seats in the April 9th National Assembly elections.

Lamin KB Bojang, himself a defeated candidate in the Brikama North constituency said that United Democratic Party lost more seats than GDC citing that they are not the biggest losers.

“I beg to differ that our party is dead. UDP filed in 48 candidates and won 15 seats and lost a whopping 33 seats. In terms of the seats lost, we are better than them”, Bojang said.

The Gambia Democratic Congress filed 22 candidates across the country to contest for national assembly seats in different constituencies but experienced a complete wipeout losing the four seats they occupied in the 5th legislature.

Lamin KB Bojang contested in the Brikama North constituency. He contested against UDP’s Alhagie S. Darboe and the National People’s Party’s Lamin Bojang. He came third at the end of the polls despite being so optimistic during the campaign.

With a lot of people talking about the Gambia Democratic Congress national assembly elections debacle by losing every seat they contested for, Bojang thinks differently noting that they lost the same number of seats as the incumbent National People’s Party and that they should be as optimistic as UDP.

He called on the party supporters and sympathizers to raise their heads.

” Come on GDC, let’s raise our heads and move on. No condition is permanent. Their false allegations will continue to fortify our determination to get to the next level,” he said.

The Gambia Democratic Congress announced its presence in the country’s political scene in the 2016 presidential election, finished third and won 4 seats in the 2017 Parliamentary elections. The party was commended by many for such rapid progress within a short period.

But things changed from the sublime to the ridiculous with a loss in the December 4th Presidential election and a shocking humiliation in the National Assembly Elections last weekend.