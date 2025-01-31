Friday, January 31, 2025

Quran Burner Salwan Momika Shot Dead in Sweden

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Salwan Momika, an Iraqi man living in Sweden who sparked violent protests by burning the Quran in 2023, was shot dead in an apartment in Södertälje, Stockholm, on Wednesday night.

Police arrested five people in connection with the shooting, which occurred while Momika was reportedly livestreaming. He had been facing charges of “agitation against an ethnic group,” with a verdict due on Thursday, which was postponed following his death.

Sweden’s Prime Minister said security services were investigating potential foreign links. Momika’s Quran-burning protests had led to diplomatic tensions and unrest in Muslim-majority countries.

