2025 Germany’s Election: Anti-Migrant Campaign Triggers Outrage, Authorities Initiate Criminal Investigation into “Fake Deportation Tickets”

By: Dawda Baldeh

A political uproar has emerged in Germany following the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) distributing around 30,000 counterfeit “deportation” tickets in Karlsruhe. In a statement released to this outlet, prominent Gambian migrant activist in Germany, Yahya Sonko, indicated that the situation for migrants in Germany, including Gambians, remains precarious as the election approaches.

Sonko revealed that the tickets, which labeled the passenger as an “Illegal Immigrant” and listed the destination as a “Safe Country of Origin,” have faced widespread condemnation as racist and reminiscent of Nazi-era propaganda from the 1930s. “German authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into the occurrence, which specifically targeted individuals from migration backgrounds,” he stated. This action reportedly ignited outrage nationwide, with many drawing comparisons between AfD’s campaign and historical deportation practices under the Nazi regime.

AfD’s Growing Popularity and Its Anti-Migrant Agenda

Migrant activist Sonko emphasized that despite the backlash, AfD continues to attract support. “Recent polls show that 19% of German adults now view the party favorably, marking the highest approval rating AfD has achieved,” he noted. The party, recognized for its staunch anti-migrant position, unveiled its election manifesto earlier this month, detailing its stringent policies regarding immigration, asylum, and deportation.

Here are the main points of AfD’s manifesto shared by Sonko:

Stricter Nationality Laws: The party seeks to revert nationality regulations to pre-1990 standards, necessitating at least one German parent for a child to obtain German citizenship.

The party seeks to revert nationality regulations to pre-1990 standards, necessitating at least one German parent for a child to obtain German citizenship. End of “Asylum Paradise”: AfD argues that Germany’s asylum policies incur “tens of billions” in costs and advocates processing asylum applications outside of Germany.

AfD argues that Germany’s asylum policies incur “tens of billions” in costs and advocates processing asylum applications outside of Germany. Tougher Deportation Policies: The party suggests broadening the list of “safe countries” to ease deportations and applying economic pressure on nations that refuse to accept deported citizens.

The party suggests broadening the list of “safe countries” to ease deportations and applying economic pressure on nations that refuse to accept deported citizens. Housing and Migration Crisis: AfD contends that migration has resulted in a housing crisis and proposes prioritizing “natives” for housing access.

Implications for Gambians in Germany

Sonko mentioned that Germany is home to over 30,000 Gambians, with more than 17,000 living in Baden-Württemberg alone. As AfD’s anti-migrant rhetoric gains momentum, Gambians and other immigrant communities may encounter heightened scrutiny, stricter residency requirements, and an increased risk of deportation. He added that the rising support for far-right movements highlights the necessity of remaining law-abiding, preserving a positive reputation, and effectively integrating into society. “Even a single criminal act by an immigrant can amplify AfD’s anti-migrant narrative and provide further rationale for stricter policies,” he stressed.

Guidance for Gambians in Germany

Known for his peaceful advocacy, Sonko encouraged Gambians to:

Avoid any actions that could lead to legal issues.

Seek advice from immigration lawyers and integration specialists regarding residency, asylum applications, and deportation risks.

Represent The Gambia positively by promoting community cohesion and contributing to society.

Stay informed about political developments, as forthcoming elections may influence the future of immigration policies.

As Germany approaches a pivotal election year, the prospects for immigrants, including Gambians, remain uncertain. “The rise of AfD indicates a challenging period ahead, making it crucial for all migrants to remain vigilant, informed, and engaged in lawful and constructive activities,” he remarked.