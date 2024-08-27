Press Statement: Dominican Republic Affirms Support for Moroccan Sovereignty Over Shara

- Advertisement -

The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, 57 has informed HM the King of his nation’s support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara and its intention to open a consulate in Dakhla.

In press statement released by the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, Nasser Bourita, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, was formally asked by President Luis Abinader to convey to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, “the Dominican Republic’s firm support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara and its intention to consider, as a priority in future expansion plans, the opening of a consulate in the city of Dakhla.”

The statement further reiterated the Dominican Republic “considers the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco as the only solution to the dispute over the Sahara.”

Speaking on behalf of HM King Mohammed VI, Bourita, gave President Abinader the Sovereign’s congratulations and best wishes for success in his upcoming term of office during the audience held at the National Palace as part of the Dominican Republic’s inauguration ceremony.

Acting further on behalf of King Mohammed VI, Bourita also invited President Abinader to an official visit to Morocco.

This official visit is expected to offer the Dominican Republic a chance to build a foundation for strengthening their bilateral ties across a range of issues.

On this occasion, President Abinader underlined his willingness to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas, and his intention to visit Morocco at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI, the press release underlined.