Gambians Call for Presidential Term Limits and a New Constitution, Says Senior Lawyer

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Lamin J. Darboe, a senior lawyer, has expressed that the overwhelming desire of Gambians for a new constitution, as revealed by the Afrobarometer Round 10 survey, comes as no surprise. In his view, the call for presidential term limits reflects a historical frustration with long-standing presidencies and a strong desire for governance reforms.

“The vast majority of people want to see a new constitution, and I think that’s understandable,” Darboe stated. He explained that the history of The Gambia, where the first president ruled for over three decades and the second for two, has made citizens wary of prolonged leadership. “Nobody wants to see the current president potentially serve for 15 to 20 years,” he added.

Darboe believes that the demand for presidential term limits is indicative of a broader desire for systemic change. “Gambians want a new system, a new constitution,” he said. “It’s not surprising at all—people were initially happy with the constitution, but now they are eager for something new.”

According to Darboe, the need for reconciliation is also a significant issue for the country. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that those elected to office are committed to upholding democratic principles and responsibilities. “We need to ensure good governance, and that those in power work with the new constitution to move The Gambia towards a more democratic state,” he concluded.

The Afrobarometer survey results underscore the growing demand for democratic reforms, with many Gambians pushing for a constitution that not only limits presidential terms but also addresses governance and accountability.