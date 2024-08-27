Press Release: Clarification on an Incident at a Checkpoint Mounted by Soldiers of The Gambia Armed Forces

- Advertisement -

1. The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) wishes to inform the general public that on Sunday 25 August 2024, a routine patrol of the State Guards Battalion mounted a snap Vehicular Check Point (VCP) around the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo. At about 0230 hours on Monday 26 August 2024, a vehicle with Registration number KM 8065 E driven by one Issak Sambou approached the VCP at high speed and knocked down two cones that were placed a few meters before the VCP. The driver continued to speed towards the soldiers manning the VCP and refused to stop when signaled and nearly ran over one of the soldiers who dived away to avoid a fatal collision.

2. Given the imminent danger that the reckless vehicle driver posed to other road users, its occupants and the soldiers at the VCP, one of the soldiers (Cut Offs) aimed at the vehicle’s tyres and opened fire. The aim was to disable and stop the vehicle as well as protect the lives of everyone around the VCP. Subsequently, the soldiers pursued the vehicle and arrested the driver after a short chase from the VCP. It was observed that the round ricocheted off and apparently hit one of the occupants of the vehicle, Stanislav Gomez who sustained minor injuries to the thigh. The soldiers provided first aid to the injured occupant before transporting him to the Ndemban Clinic in Bakau for further medical attention.

3. It might interest the general public to know that the scene around the incident was immediately secured and an initial assessment conducted by the State Guards Military Police. Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver and the occupants of the vehicle KM 8065 E were all under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

4. While the quick response of the State Guards personnel at the VCP successfully neutralized a potential threat, the unfortunate incident underscores the importance of maintaining vigilance and strict adherence to traffic rules. The Gambia Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that it will continue to take appropriate measures to reinforce safety and security at its checkpoints. Therefore, drivers are advised not to panic but cautioned to be vigilant and adhere to the relevant traffic codes and road safety protocols.

LAMIN K SANYANG

Colonel

Director of Press and Public Relations

Gambia Armed Forces

27 August 2024