PRESS RELEASE ON THE APPOINTMENT OF NATIONAL COACH FOR THE SCORPIONS

The Ministry of Youth and Sports through National Sports Council is delighted to announce the appointment of a Senior National Football Team Coach, in the person of Mr. Johnathan McKinstry.

This decision followed a thorough recruitment and selection processes, during which the Ministry through the National Sports Council collaborated with the Gambia Football Federation’s Technical and Development Committee to shortlist and interview five from a poll of 90 applicants. This was further dropped to three competitive coaches where Mr. McKinstry was the most rated, and therefore placed at first choice for the job – an offer he accepted.

In this regard, the general public is hereby informed that Johnathan McKinstry has been appointed on two years contract by the Ministry of Youth and Sports on agreed terms and conditions akin with international football rules. Early next week, the National Sports Council will sign a contract with Johnathan that will be effective 1st June 2024.

Johnathan McKinstry, a northern Irish is a UEFA Pro License coach who has a track record of consistently raising performance at elite level by developing teams, players and staff across Asia and Africa during his close to two decades career as a junior and senior football coach.

As part of his tasks under the supervision of the Gambia Football Federation, Coach Johnathan is expected to, among other deliverables;

1. Monitor the progress of our foreign based players and give regular updates to the GFF

2. Scout players for inclusion in the national teams

3. Qualify the Senior scorpions to the 2025 AFCON

4. Provide coaching lessons for our local coaches

