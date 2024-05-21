BAC Revenue Collector Found Diverting Council Funds for Personal Gains

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Gibbi Fatty, a revenue collector at the Brikama Area Council, has admitted to diverting the council’s revenue for his personal use. He made this revelation during his testimony at the ongoing local government commission.

- Advertisement -

Fatty detailed his revenue collection and submission scheme, noting that in 2018 and 2019, the revenue he collected was handed directly to the council’s Principal Cashier, who issued him a receipt for each submission. He explained how the council’s new policy of depositing all collected revenues into a bank account provided him with opportunities to misappropriate some of the council’s funds for his own benefit. The witness confirmed depositing funds into Eco Bank, GT Bank, and Trust Bank.

Following the introduction of the council banking system, Fatty began using his private vehicle for assessments. In cases of vehicle breakdowns, he used the council’s revenue to cover repair costs, justifying this by stating that his fuel was used for the council’s daily transactions.

On October 18, 2018, the commission found Mr. Fatty liable for declaring D2,250 and D2,000 on October 5, 2018, and D28,050 on October 19, 2018, totaling Thirty-Two Thousand Three Hundred Dalasi (D32,300). The witness claimed to have repaid this amount following an audit report.

Additionally, he was questioned about the whereabouts of Thirty-One Thousand Dalasi (D31,000) in revenue collected from July 7 to October 5, 2022, using the revenue collection device, which he also failed to declare.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, the commission presented three cash books of the council from Eco Bank, Trust Bank, and GT Bank for verification. Fatty acknowledged not seeing those deposits reflected in the records.