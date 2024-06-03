PRESS RELEASE: Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MOTIE)

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MOTIE) wishes to inform the general public that a consultative meeting with all the relevant stakeholders in the livestock sector was organised in May 2024. The objective of the meeting was to facilitate the importation and sales of livestock in preparation for the Tobaski feast.

The Ministry is calling on all national and regional livestock dealers to take note and take advantage of the measures being implemented by government to reduce bottlenecks on the entrance and sale of rams in The Gambia this year.

- Advertisement -

The following will be implemented by Government to facilitate the sales of livestock in the country effective 3rd June 2024:

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) will waive all import duties and domestic taxes on livestock during the period. The GPA Ferry Services will reduce the fees for ferry crossing by 50%. All livestock dealers with more than five (5) animals are required to transport their animals in a vehicle during the ferry crossing. The Banjul City Council and the Brikama Area Council will waive all fees and taxes for livestock dealers during the period. The Kanifing Municipal Council will also waive fees and taxes for the livestock dealers except for the cleaning fees. For easy accessibility of livestock, locations have been identified as designated sales points:

Brikama Area Council (BAC) designated sales points for livestock include;

Brikama Livestock Sales Ground near the Gambia College;

Brikama-SSP;

Old Governor’s Residence in Brikama;

Farato, close to Jambur Junction,

Jabang Livestock Sales Ground;

Sukata-Jabang Junction;

Sukuta Brufut Highway, next to Brusubi Police Station;

Gunjur Turntable next to the cemetery.

Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) designated sales points for livestock include:

Westfield at Kanifing West Park;

Buffer Zone;

Kololi New Road, next to Manjai Park or Jah Oil;

Bakau, around GTMI/ or around Independence Staduim.

The Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency (GLMA) showground at Abuko Abattoir is available for all livestock dealers free of charge to support their sales.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Police Force will reinforce security during the period especially at the designate sales points. The Gambia Immigration Department will facilitate entry of the dealers into the country and where necessary will issue laissez passe free of charge to anyone from the ECOWAS Region without delay.

All livestock dealers in the country must at all times have with them relevant documents such as an ID card, laissez-passer, or any other form of identification for easy identification purposes.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment therefore calls on all livestock dealers to ensure that these positive steps are reflected in the prices of livestock.

MOTIE takes this opportunity to thank all stakeholders for this collaboration and wishes all Gambians and residence of The Gambia a rewarding and joyful Tobaski.