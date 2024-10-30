Press Release: Gambia Police Force Reassures Visitors and Residents of Safety and Security

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) wishes to clarify and assure visitors and residents of the safety and security of The Gambia.

In response to misleading information circulating on social media, the GPF reaffirms its commitment to maintaining peace and security across the country, with a particular focus on the Greater Banjul Area and Tourism Development Areas (TDA). The Gambia remains a safe and welcoming destination for visitors, with dedicated police units actively patrolling key areas to ensure public safety and respond swiftly to any emerging concerns.

Visitors and residents are encouraged to take basic safety precautions, such as avoiding isolated areas and exercising caution when interacting with unknown individuals. Additionally, foreign residents and investors are advised to carefully vet individuals they appoint for domestic work, as recent alleged incidents of murder have been linked to such circumstances.

The GPF urges the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

The GPF is working closely with tourism stakeholders, local communities, and security agencies to maintain peace and stability across the country. Our continued presence and proactive efforts reflect our commitment to providing a safe environment for everyone living in or visiting The Gambia.

We encourage residents and visitors to disregard rumors that misrepresent the security situation. The GPF stands ready to uphold peace and guarantee the safety of every individual within our borders.

Your cooperation and vigilance are appreciated as we work together to ensure that The Gambia remains a safe and peaceful destination.

FOR: INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

C/ASP MODOU MUSA SISAWO

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

Tel: 9968885/3808535