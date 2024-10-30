First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow Champions Girls’ Education and Health at Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2024

- Advertisement -

The opening day of the 11th Edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2024 was marked by inspiring moments, particularly a powerful speech from Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, The First Lady of The Gambia and Ambassador of the Merck Foundation More Than a Mother.

Joining her counterparts, the African and Asian First Ladies in Tanzania, she celebrated the event’s theme, “Together We Make a Difference.” “Merck Foundation consistently introduces impressive and innovative approaches to raising awareness within communities on critical social and health issues,” the First Lady stated, highlighting initiatives aimed at breaking the stigma around infertility, empowering women, supporting girls’ education, and addressing issues such as gender-based violence, child marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM), diabetes, and hypertension.

“Another issue close to my heart is supporting girls’ education. I believe that education is a fundamental right for every girl,” she added. The First Lady expressed her gratitude to the foundation’s Chairman Prof. Frank and CEO Dr. Rasha for their “amazing and beneficial programs.”

The event saw the participation of 15 African and Asian First Ladies, reflecting Merck Foundation’s commitment to partnering with First Ladies worldwide in their developmental initiatives across health, education, fashion, and awareness creation.