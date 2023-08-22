President Barrow to Honor Janjanbureh’s Two Hundredth Anniversary

- Advertisement -

By: Sainabou Gassama

In a press release dated August 22, 2023, His Excellency President Adama Barrow announced his intention to preside over the commemoration of the bicentenary anniversary of Janjanbureh, formerly known as Georgetown and the Administrative Headquarters of the Central River Region. The event is scheduled to take place from November 23rd to 26th, 2023.

As stated in the press release, the commemorative activities will be led by Hon. Hamat N.K Bah, the Minister of Tourism and Culture, under the theme “Celebrating Homecoming And Our Heritage.”

The primary objectives of this event are to revive and showcase cultural heritage, establish a robust rural tourism program, foster social unity within Gambia, and honor the 200-year historical journey of Janjanbureh. This journey has seen the convergence of diverse civilizations, including African, Islamic, Arabic, English, Portuguese, and Christian influences.

Esteemed attendees will include Cabinet Ministers, members of the Diplomatic & Consular Corps, and various local and international dignitaries, all gathering to commemorate this significant milestone in Gambian history.

The National Organizing Committee overseeing Janjanbureh’s 200th anniversary celebration encourages active participation from the community, spanning cultures, traditions, histories, nature, and academia. Regular updates will be provided to the public as the event draws near.