How Do You Think ECOWAS Should Address the Situation in Niger?

The ongoing situation in Niger, following the coup in July, remains a matter of concern. However, the trajectory of Niger’s future doesn’t solely rest on the actions of its recent military leadership. The regional coalition ECOWAS recently convened a summit in Ghana spanning Thursday and Friday, aiming to deliberate on the best course of action. Presently, a majority of its member nations are inclined towards a military intervention, while ECOWAS maintains its stance on advocating for a peaceful restoration of civilian governance. Given the precarious possibility of either achieving peace or escalating into a full-fledged conflict, what lies ahead for Niger?

Let us know in the comments.