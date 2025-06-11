Nigeria Sends Special Envoy to The Gambia Ahead of Landmark West Africa Economic Summit

- Advertisement -

Banjul, The Gambia — Days before West Africa’s major economic gathering, Nigeria’s Minister of State, H.E. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, arrived in The Gambia on a high-level diplomatic mission.

As Special Envoy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, she delivered an official invitation to President Adama Barrow to attend the West Africa Economic Summit (WAES), scheduled for June 20–21 in Abuja, Nigeria.

This visit is part of Nigeria’s regional shuttle diplomacy under President Tinubu’s ECOWAS chairmanship. WAES is a flagship initiative aimed at advancing regional integration, trade, and investment in West Africa.