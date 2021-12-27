Police issue statement to dismiss reports of driver beaten for killing boy

Police have issued a statement contradicting a report by What’s On Gambia that a driver was seriously beaten by an angry mob after killing a boy.

Police in a statement on Monday clarified: “We can confirm an accident which occurred on Sunday 26th December 2021.

“The accident involves a Motorcycle with registration number KM 5583 C ridden by Makhary Thiam of Latri-Kunda German and motor vehicle with registration number KM 6724 D driven by Muhammed Darboe of the same address.

“Preliminary accident investigations revealed that the motorcycle was riding towards Manjai when the private car left its lane knocking the motorcycle carrying a passenger known as Modou Penn. The driver tried fleeing the accident scene leading to a hot pursuit and was intercepted at Pipeline where an angry mob attacked damaging the vehicle.

“Personnel of the PIU intervened and rescued the driver for further investigations.

“Makhary Thiam sustained minor injuries and was rushed to Serrekunda General Hospital where he was treated and discharged. Meanwhile, police probe continues and appropriate actions will follow.”

