AdvocAid Condemns Death of 17-Month-Old Baby in Police Cell

Overcrowding in Sierra Leone’s correctional centres is an age old challenge, fueled by the several inadequacies in the country’s criminal justice system.
By: Christian Conteh

AdvocAid an organisation that works on providing holistic access to justice via free legal representation, education empowerment, detainee support and a moving forward programme has strongly condemned what it described as ‘the tragic loss of life of a baby who died in a police cell in Makeni, Northern Sierra Leone while being detained with her mother’. The mother is said to have been arrested on allegations of stealing a handbag.

“AdvocAid has over the period repeatedly called for pregnant women and women with young children not to be detained and instead to be supported through alternatives to incarceration such as community support, mediation or diversion,” a statement from the institution reads.

Adding that, “this is in line with the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (Article 30), UN Standards for the Treatment of Female Prisoners and Non-Custodial Measures for Women Offenders (Rule 64), and Sierra Leone’s Bail Regulations 2018.”

This mother AdvocAid maintained was arrested for a minor, non-violent offence and should not have been detained, especially with a young baby. The institution calls for the police to ‘immediately and unconditionally release the mother and for the Ministry of Social Welfare to provide the required medical and psycho-social support.’

Whilst it will be investigating the matter further it calls on the Independent Police Complaints Board and the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone to also undertake an investigation.

“AdvocAid calls on the Government of Sierra Leone to urgently review all cases of pregnant women and women with young children detained in police stations and correctional facilities across the country.

“We urge the Government to facilitate early releases of this group of women as a COVID-19 prevention measure given the increasing infection rates, in line with our press statements of 25 March and 8 July 2020, and calls by the UN, WHO and African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.”

The rights group further stressed the need for petty offences to be decriminalised.

AdvocAid works with girls and women caught up in Sierra Leone’s often unjust legal system. It is the only organisation in West Africa providing holistic access to justice via free legal representation, education empowerment, detainee support and  ensuring detainees leave as stronger women with brighter prospects.

