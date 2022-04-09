PDIOS Candidate For Serekunda West Fatou Sow Jaiteh Calls On Electorate To Vote Wisely

- Advertisement -

By: Sainabou Sambou

Fatou Sow Jaiteh PDIOS candidate for Serekunda West Constituency has called on the electorate in her constituency to vote wisely. She was speaking after casting her vote at Dippa Kunda.

Fatou Sow Jaiteh confirmed that the voting process is going on in a very normal manner but the turn out is not very good.

When asked about what inspired her, she said, “what inspired me is that we are citizens and it’s our responsibility to serve our country, we are mother’s and we know the challenges we are facing.”

“I have sold my agenda to the Gambian people and the people of Serekunda West Constituency. It depends to them to choose the right candidate so that we can have a better Gambia,” she said.

She went on to note that they have gone to the field and explained their agenda to the Gambians and the people of Serekunda west constituency particularly the Bakoteh dumpsite.

“Our responsibility is to go to the office and make sure that their voices are heard on all issues within the Serekunda West Constituency “she said.

She noted that the chances of winning are very high and the people of Serekunda West Constituency have to choose who they want to represent them. Adding that she believes that the people understand their (PDOIS) manifesto and have accepted their policies.

She encouraged the people to choose wisely because this (the election) is an issue which will affect everyone if they didn’t choose wisely.