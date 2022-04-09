“I Know The Majority Of People Will Vote For Me And I Am Going To Win,” CA’s Neneh Freda Gomez Expresses Optimism

- Advertisement -

By: Sainabou Sambou

Neneh Freda Gomez National Assembly Candidate for Citizens’ Alliance has expressed optimism that she will win the ongoing National Assembly Elections. The Serekunda Candidate spoke after casting her vote at Latrikunda German.

She said as a person when you do the right work you will know that the results will be good.

She confidently noted that she has done what is required of her and what is necessary throughout the length and breadth of her constituency.

She added that her campaign was typically grass-root based, a method she describes as the winning way.

“No matter the turnout I know am going to win and I know the majority of people will vote for me because they have realised having looked among the candidates that I am the best candidate who can go there and represent them,” she said.

She stated that people did not come out to vote as expected compared to the turnout in the presidential election.

“I think it is about awareness and understanding. Knowing how important this particular election is. This is the most important election that anybody can vote in in a country and we need to sensitise the people so they know the importance of the Parliamentary Election,” she noted.