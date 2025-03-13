EXCLUSIVE: On the Trail of FAR Ltd and The Gambia Petroleum Commission: The Quest for Transparency

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Ousman F. M’Bai, a Financial Crime, Regulation & International Asset Recovery Lawyer, has submitted a formal Freedom of Information request to the Gambia Petroleum Commission seeking crucial documents related to FAR Ltd.’s oil exploration activities in The Gambia.

The request, filed under Section 5(1) of the Access to Information Act, 2021, seeks to obtain transparency on the operations, agreements, and regulatory oversight of FAR Ltd.’s activities in Blocks A2 and A5 of The Gambia’s territorial waters.

This action follows M’Bai’s investigative report published by The Fatu Network in August 2024, “Whither The Gambia? – The Saga of a Small Nation and its Missing Oil and Gas Resources,” which raised significant concerns about the management of The Gambia’s potential oil resources and the relationship between the government and international oil companies.

The comprehensive information request specifically asks for:

All contracts and agreements between the Government of The Gambia and FAR Ltd., including amendments and extensions Well drilling reports, seismic data, and geological assessments from FAR’s exploration activities Records of any penalties, financial obligations, or exemptions granted to FAR Ltd. Official correspondence and meeting minutes between the Commission and FAR Ltd.

In the request, M’Bai argues that since FAR Ltd. has now exited The Gambia, commercial confidentiality concerns should no longer prevent public disclosure of these documents. The letter cites Section 25(2) of the Access to Information Act, which states that information cannot be withheld when it facilitates accountability in decision-making, relates to public funds expenditure, or would reveal misconduct or regulatory failures.

M’Bai has requested a response within the 14-day statutory timeframe and has indicated that failure to respond may necessitate further legal action, including seeking intervention from the Information Commission or the High Court.

The Fatu Network will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as information becomes available.