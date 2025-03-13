Momodou Sabally Calls for Fair Debate on Diaspora Voting

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Presidential Adviser Momodou Sabally has called for a balanced and fair debate on diaspora voting, emphasising that no one is against Gambians abroad casting their ballots; rather, the convenience of the process remains a point of contention.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on West Coast Radio’s Coffee Time programme, Sabally clarified that every Gambian in the diaspora has the right to vote, but the disagreement lies in how the process should be conducted. He noted that the matter was taken to the National Assembly, where lawmakers could not reach a consensus, leading some to vote against it.

“The reality is that any Gambian in the diaspora can return home to vote. The debate is not about denying them that right but rather the convenience of the process,” Sabally stated.

He expressed concerns over the way the debate has been framed, saying the discussion should be conducted in a fair and balanced manner. He also criticized what he described as bullying of National Assembly Members who opposed the proposal.

“For me, that is unfair. Let the debate continue, but in a way that allows all perspectives to be heard,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Sabally further suggested that President Adama Barrow could benefit from diaspora voting if a convenient process were established, reinforcing the need for constructive dialogue on the issue.