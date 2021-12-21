‘Nobody can steal it’: ANRD leader General Lamin Bojang says December 4 election can’t be stolen

General Lamin Bojang has given his view on the just end presidential election saying no one could steal it.

“The way this election went from the registration to the way the voting took place, no one steal in it,” General Bojang told reporters at the high court in Banjul on Tuesday.

His comments come as officials of the National People’s Party went to court for UDP’s petition against President Adama Barrow.

UDP has accused President Barrow of bribing voters and the party is asking the Supreme Court to annul his victory.

