‘Keep calm’: Momodou Sabally asks UDP supporters to keep calm and remain ‘yellow’

UDP commando Momodou Sabally has called on UDP supporters to keep calm amid the party’s court battle.

“Just like I told you, keep #calm and remain #Yellow. One #victory @ a time, inshaa Allah… #KanaSong,” Sabally wrote amid UDP’s case on Tuesday.

UDP is currently in court disputing the December 4 presidential election result. The party wants the Supreme Court to scrap the election for alleged bribery and non-citizens voting in the election.

Supporters of the party celebrated online after lawyers for President Barrow withdrew an earlier motion seeking the dismissal of the case.

