Njie Charakh Invests in Empowering Youth and Women Entrepreneurs in The Gambia

By: Dawda Baldeh

Prominent entrepreneur Moth Sarr, also known as Njie Charakh, has announced a significant investment in the empowerment of youth and women, shortly after returning from a business trip to Turkey. Njie informed The Fatu Network that his goal is to enhance the local market by supporting young entrepreneurs in making progress.

“I am always concerned about young people. That’s why whenever I travel abroad, I seek opportunities to connect with others,” he stated.

Part of his strategy includes the potential for exporting products made by Gambians. “We need to assist others in developing their businesses,” he remarked, noting that he could have pursued other ventures that would yield millions, but emphasized that those would not generate many jobs for others.

At present, Njie has imported various products, including clothing, accessories, fashion bags, and shoes, among others. He aims to distribute these items to young entrepreneurs so they can sell and earn a profit. This initiative is designed to aid those with low incomes in achieving profitability. “Some individuals wish to start businesses but cannot afford the high and challenging costs of importation,” he added.

Njie serves as a mentor to hundreds of young entrepreneurs and has trained over two thousand students in business, many of whom are now operating their own enterprises.