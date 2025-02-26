Beauty Queen and Advocate Balances Finance and Journalism

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Marriage is often considered a significant milestone in a woman’s career, and for Rohey Sanneh, it has been an opportunity for continued growth. As a Relationship Manager at Reliance Financial Services, she demonstrates that ambition and professional dedication can align with personal commitments.

With an Advanced Diploma in Secondary Education, specializing in Financial Accounting and Business Management from The Gambia College, Sanneh continues to expand her expertise. She is currently pursuing a Certificate in Journalism at The Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC), a decision influenced by her interest in public speaking and advocacy. She views journalism as a platform for amplifying voices and raising awareness on various issues.

She believes that marriage does not have to be a barrier to personal and professional development. In her view, having a supportive partner can encourage individuals to pursue their aspirations. Rather than seeing marriage as a limitation, she considers it an opportunity to contribute both professionally and personally.

Beyond her work in finance and media, she is also involved in advocacy for children, girls, and women’s rights. Through her efforts, she aims to bring attention to social issues and promote opportunities for women and children.

She also engages in advertising for institutions and individuals, using her platform to support brands and causes that align with her interests. Through her various roles, she highlights the impact of perseverance, adaptability, and commitment.

Her journey offers an example for individuals navigating professional and personal commitments. She demonstrates that balancing multiple fields is possible with determination and the right support.