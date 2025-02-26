Letters to TFN: Standing in Solidarity with ASP Binta Njie

- Advertisement -

I write with a much more resistant and heavy voice to stand with my sister, ASP Binta Njie. I’m a native of Kiang and a representative of Kiang in the National Assembly.

I intended not to comment on the outrageous remarks against my ancestry, our parents, ourselves, and our grandparents until I reached Parliament. I maintain that view, and the nation will hear the protest of Kiang through their representative in a more deliberate fashion.

However, my coming this morning is to stand in solidarity with my sister and ask the Gambia Police Force to stop intimidating Binta Njie for defending her community. Binta has the right to respond to any politician who has launched personal attacks on her place of birth. She has not violated any law or institutional regulations. Let the police administration tell the public which law or regulation she violated. Tell us what she is found wanting for.

If that remark was made against Mankamang Kunda, the man would have been in police custody by now.

We are ready to march the streets if Binta is victimized for defending her place of birth. I, Hon. Lamin Ceesay, will lead the protest with the entire Kiang against the police’s lack of respect for our community.

The police and executive must reflect on the past and realize that no government stays forever. We will hold anyone accountable who abuses authority against the masses in the interest of incumbency and protecting their jobs.

This is unacceptable, and the government must immediately stop political actions against innocent and responsible citizens.

Binta has always been respectful, committed, and determined in doing her work. She has always upheld the oath of office and never demonstrated any mistrust in carrying out her duties. She has always been obedient and has done her job diligently.

For the service of my country, I remain…

Hon. Lamin Ceesay

Kiang West Constituency