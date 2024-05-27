Thursday, May 30, 2024

Nineteen People in Custody for Possession of Prohibited Drugs

By: Alieu Jallow

The drug law enforcement agency has arrested nineteen people found in possession of prohibited drugs, including cannabis sativa, cannabis resin, cannabis ruderalis (skunk), and kush.

Basirou Jallow, Alieu Sowe, and Gibe Suwareh, all residents of Sutukoba, were arrested in Fatoto on May 21, 2024, with four large bundles of suspected cannabis sativa.

An officer from the drug law enforcement agency stated that two alleged juvenile offenders, aged 16 and 17, residents of Sanyang and Tujereng villages, who are a fisherman and a plumber by profession, respectively, were arrested in Wellingara with suspected kush and cannabis sativa.

Alagie Jamanka, 23 years old, Alieu Kah, 21 years old, and Ebrima Sillah, 20 years old, all residents of Farato and drivers by profession, were also arrested in New Yundum on May 25, 2024, at around 11:00 hours with one bundle of suspected cannabis sativa.

According to the drug law enforcement agency, Ibrahima Trawally, a 23-year-old Malian national residing in Ginack, was arrested at the Barra Ferry Terminal on May 23 with two large bundles of suspected cannabis sativa concealed in a light blue traveling bag. Additionally, 48-year-old Bunja Camara, a resident of Siffoe Village and an artist by profession, was arrested in Siffoe with eleven parcels, nine wraps of suspected cannabis sativa, four stones of suspected cannabis resin, and one piece of suspected cannabis ruderalis (skunk).

Moreover, DLEAG arrested Alieu Jallow, 21 years old; Sarjo Drammeh, 31 years old; Sainey Touray, 31 years old, a resident of Paradise Estate; Alagie Jamanka, 23 years old; Alieu Kah, 21 years old; and Ebrima Sillah, 20 years old, all residents of Farato. Similarly, Abdoulaye Mboge, a 28-year-old Senegalese national, was also nabbed at the Barra Ferry Terminal.

Eighteen-year-old Abubacarr Janko and two others were also arrested with suspected cannabis sativa.

The drug law enforcement agency outlined that all the suspects are currently in custody while further investigations continue.

