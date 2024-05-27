‘Gambian of the Year’ Darboe crowned Heroes Award Person of the Year

- Advertisement -

By Hadram Hydram

Yankuba Darboe, the Commissioner General of The Gambia Revenue Authority, fresh from winning The Standard Newspaper’s Gambian of the Year Award, has also won the prestigious Heroes Award Person of the Year Award, which is bestowed upon individuals who have made notable contributions to society.

Darboe won the award at a lavish ceremony attended by high-profile guests from the subregion, held on Saturday at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, the head of the GRA expressed gratitude to Gambians for acknowledging his hard work and the diligent efforts of his team at the GRA.

“Considering that The Gambia’s population is currently 2.5 million, pending new census data, being the individual selected for an esteemed award not just once [The Standard Newspaper Gambian of the Year] but twice [Heroes Awards Person of the Year], signifies the Gambian people’s appreciation for your efforts.

“What I can say is that I really appreciate the trust and the confidence that they have in me, and I will continue doing my utmost best for the Gambians because of the trust that they have in me.

The event featured performances by Senegalese and Gambian superstars, including Youssou Ndour, Jaliba Kuyateh, Guinean singer and celebrity Grand P, among other distinguished musicians.

Distinguished guests from The Gambia and the subregion who attended the event included The Gambia’s Vice President Muhammed B.S. Jallow, The Gambia’s First Lady Fatoumata Bah-Barrow, Sierra Leonean First Lady Fatima Maada Bio, Congo Brazzaville’s Parliament member Gerald Bokilo, and Senator Andrea Carole Sassou Nguesso, daughter of the President of Congo Brazzaville, etc.

Darboe attributed his award to the collective efforts of all GRA staff members and his family, stating that his accomplishments would not have been possible without them.

“I want to say that the achievements I am able to get through my work are not all by myself. I have a team of competent people who are very professional in the way and matter they do the work.

“I give them delegated responsibilities and they work according to that, and that is why we are able to work and achieve whatever we are achieving. So, I want to dedicate both awards to my team and the entire GRA Staff because I could not have achieved this without their support.

“I also dedicate the award to my family, friends, and all those who one way or the other supported me in terms of encouragement and prayers.”

He expressed gratitude to the founder of the Heroes Awards and CEO of The Fatu Network, the award committee, the judges, and the staff of The Fatu Network.

Darboe, in his role as the commissioner general of GRA, has led significant changes since 2015, such as modernising systems using ASYCUDA WORLD, which has led to higher revenue collection and improved transparency. With his guidance, GRA exceeded its 2023 revenue goal by 4%, amassing 15.756 billion dalasis, with significant expansion in international trade and domestic taxes. His focus on developing the expertise and specialisation of the staff has also contributed to the GRA’s accomplishments.

This is the fourth edition of The Fatu Network Heroes Award. The GRA chief succeeded the ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Alieu Touray as the Heroes Award Person of the Year, an honour bestowed upon Dr. Touray the previous year for his election as the first Gambian president of the ECOWAS Commission.