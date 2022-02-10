Nigerian Musician ‘Oxlade’ Criticized As His Sex Tape Goes Viral

- Advertisement -

24-year-old fast rising Nigerian singer Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, better known as Oxlade, has set the internet on fire with his sextape in the last 24 hours. The musician is under serious criticism as he is alleged to be aware of the filming of the moment.

The sextape, showing him having an affair with an unidentified lady, was allegedly released by a friend to whom Oxlade had sent the video in a bid to show how powerful and aggressive he was on bed.

The friend is said to have recorded the sexual affair on his phone and published it online. Some accounts also say it is the singer who caused the affair to be recorded.

Last October, a blackmailer released Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage’s sextape. It also set the internet on fire.

While Savage’s sextape was released by a blackmailer, Oxlade’s own was said to have been released by a friend. But both tapes shared an uncanny similarity in terms of aggressiveness and raw savagery displayed.

Born in Surulere and studying at Lagos State University, Oxlade, like Savage is a household name among music fans, having made waves with his catchy, trademark Afro-fusion sound.

Oxlade became popular after the release of the song “away,” which was included in the Rolling Stone 50 best songs of 2020.