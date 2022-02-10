Cape Town City Announce Signing of Gambia Under-20 International Kajally Drammeh

- Advertisement -

Cape Town City have announced the signing of Gambia under-20 international Kajally Drammeh. The promising forward was tipped to join the Belgian giants last year, but he has now found a new home in the Mother City.

The 18-year-old has joined the Citizens from the Gambia’s biggest and most successful football club, Real de Banjul. Just like City’s recent signing Brice Ambina of Cameroon, Drammeh represented his country at the 2021 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations finals in Mauritania.

- Advertisement -

Drammeh was one of the Young Scorpions’ standout performers as they reached the knockout phase where they stunned Tunisia to finish third in the continental tournament. The talented player was also a regular for Banjul and City head coach Eric Tinkler has now confirmed his arrival at the Western Cape side.

“Kajally Drammeh, a young attacking player, that we scouted from the Gambia. Someone we have been chasing since the beginning of the season,” Tinkler told the club’s media department.

“We only manage now to conclude the deal. We have obviously been watching him every single week, playing in the Gambian league. He is young, 18 years old.

“He is showing a bit of little maturity that he is more than capable of playing in the highest level. There was a lot of interest in him from Europe,” the former Orlando Pirates coach added.

- Advertisement -

“We managed to snap up a very talented player before he makes that move [to Europe].”

Drammeh was linked with Belgian giants Anderlecht after his eye-catching performances for the Young Scorpions at the U20 Afcon finals.

Belgian sports newspaper Voetbalprimeur reported that the 34-time Belgian champions were interested in the Bundung-born forward, but a move to the Brussels-based side never materialised.

Drammeh has become the fourth player to join City since last month as the 2018 MTN8 champions continue their signing spree. Ambina, former Hanover Park FC attacker Mogamat May, and Venezuelan striker Darwin Gonzalez have also joined the Citizens.

- Advertisement -

Source: Goal. Com