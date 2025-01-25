Nigerian Man Charged in $6 Million Inheritance Scam

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Okezie Ogbata, a 36-year-old Nigerian, has been charged in Florida for defrauding over 400 elderly Americans out of $6 million, according to major Nigerian newspaper, Punch.

Ogbata and his accomplices ran a transnational inheritance fraud scheme, convincing victims to pay fees for nonexistent inheritances.

Many of the victims were vulnerable, and Ogbata admitted to the crimes in court. He is set to be sentenced on April 14, 2025, with a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.