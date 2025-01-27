“Gambian People Deserve to Be Protected”: Minister Bah Announces Hajj 2025 Improvements

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

The Minister of Lands, Regional Government, and Religious Affairs, Hamat NK Bah, has announced improvements and cost reductions for Gambian pilgrims participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

In a press conference today, Minister Bah addressed challenges encountered during previous pilgrimages, particularly issues with accommodation, which led to Gambian pilgrims being dispersed across 13 different locations at their destinations last year. He revealed that, following discussions with the Hajj Commission, arrangements have been made to house all pilgrims together in close proximity, within the same vicinity, in both Medina and Mecca.

During the press conference, Minister Bah confronted Numo K. Sanneh, Managing Director of Gambia International Airlines (GIA), regarding what he termed a “bad” contract from the previous year. The minister specifically highlighted the absence of a crucial clause that resulted in significant financial losses for pilgrims due to airline travel date changes. This year, at Bah’s insistence, these concerns have been addressed through a strengthened agreement with the Hajj commission to protect both pilgrims and the airline from such losses.

“These are Gambian people; they deserve to be protected,” stated Minister Bah, who also intervened in the accommodation negotiations. When initial efforts proved challenging, the Ministry took a firm stance, threatening to cancel contracts unless suitable arrangements were made, the Minister said. This approach yielded results, with the Hajj Commission successfully securing accommodations that will keep Gambian pilgrims within the same vicinity.

Despite the impact of global inflation, the Ministry has managed to reduce the cost of the pilgrimage, the Minister noted. The price has been lowered “from 531,000 dalasis to 525,000 dalasis,” reflecting a reduction of 6,000 dalasis per pilgrim.

Another key change is an improvement in food service arrangements. The food menu will now be pre-approved and supervised by the Gambian delegation, with pilgrims themselves making decisions about their meal options. This new system aims to ensure both the quality and quantity of food meet the expectations of pilgrims.

Additionally, the Minister addressed concerns about the sale of rams during the pilgrimage. He clarified that rams are not included in the Hajj package due to differing pilgrim preferences, but issued a warning that any travel agents caught overcharging for rams will be excluded from the Hajj program. Minister Bah urged pilgrims to only use one of the 15 authorized travel agencies to avoid potential fraud.

These changes reflect the Ministry’s efforts to improve the Hajj experience for Gambian pilgrims while reducing costs despite global economic challenges.