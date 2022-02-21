‘Nigerian Air Strike’ Kills Seven Children In Niger

0
Niger and Nigeria have been conducting joint military operations against armed gangs in the border regions
- Advertisement -

Seven children have been killed in Niger in an air strike by the Nigerian army targeting “bandits”, a local governor and state media have said.

Five more were hurt in the apparently accidental strike, the governor of Niger’s Maradi region told AFP.

- Advertisement -

Governor Chaibou Aboubacar said four were killed instantly and three died on their way to hospital. State TV said the attack happened in Nachade village.

Nigerian officials said an investigation had begun.

Mr Aboubacar said the victims’ parents were attending a ceremony and “the children were probably playing” when the air strikes hit them.

He said he believed the planes were targeting “armed bandits” in areas around the border between the two countries but missed their target and hit Nachade, a village in the area of Madarounfa.

- Advertisement -

Niger and Nigeria have been conducting joint military operations against armed gangs responsible for a wave of kidnappings and killings in the region.

Since 2018 Niger has reinforced military patrols along its border with Nigeria to prevent incursions of the gangs.

The children’s deaths come just three months after 26 children aged five and six died in a fire at a school in Maradi city.

BBC

Previous articleEscaped In USA: Cruise Ship Crew Gambia On A Man Haunt For Jamanty Sanneh

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions