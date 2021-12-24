New backway disaster as 70 migrants die from drowning off Libyan coast

0
- Advertisement -

By XINHUA

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday says that at least 70 migrants, including children, drowned and 100 others went missing this week off the Libyan coast.

- Advertisement -

“Children continue to lose their lives amid attempts to cross the Central Mediterranean, one of the most dangerous and deadliest migration routes in the world,” Lana Wreikat, the UNICEF acting special representative in Libya, said in a statement.

“Just this week, two children were found dead off Libya’s shores and another two are still missing due to three shipwrecks. At least 70 people drowned while another 100 are still missing,” Wreikat said in the statement.

The statement called for support to the migrants and refugees and to strengthen search and rescue mechanisms.

It also underscored the need to address the route causes of illegal migration and to support safe migration for children and young people through expanding safe and legal pathways.

- Advertisement -

“UNICEF will continue to work with partners towards finding a safer alternative to sea crossing and long-term solutions for children attempting to cross the sea,” the statement said.

So far in 2021, a total of 31,456 people have been intercepted and returned to Libya, while hundreds others died and went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Previous articleAPRC deputy spokesman says his party caused Darboe’s retirement

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions