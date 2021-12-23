APRC deputy spokesman says his party caused Darboe’s retirement

- Advertisement -

APRC deputy spokesman Dodou Jah has said President Adama Barrow’s vow to send UDP leader Darboe to retirement was facilitated by APRC.

APRC threw its weight behind President Barrow in the December 4 presidential election which the president ended up winning with a landslide.

Dodou Jah said: “Of course we have said it. Especially when their spokesperson came and said they don’t need APRC votes. That there is nothing from APRC that they need.

“And we told them politically we are a heavyweight and wherever we throw out weight that will become the winner of the day and history has proven us right.”

