NCCE Trains 160 Women to Lead Gambia’s Political Future

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

In a significant stride toward inclusive governance and gender equality, the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) has launched a capacity-building program for 160 aspiring female political candidates in the West Coast Region. The training took place on Friday, 2nd May 2025, at the Governor’s Office.

- Advertisement -

Held under the theme “Strength in Solidarity: Mobilizing for Women’s Representation,” the initiative seeks to equip women with the knowledge and tools needed to overcome systemic barriers such as cultural norms, legal constraints, and capacity limitations, thereby enhancing their participation in political and community leadership.

Momodou Alieu Bah, Program Officer at the NCCE, underscored the importance of the initiative in empowering women to step into leadership roles and engage meaningfully in governance.

“This gathering reflects a shared commitment to advancing inclusive governance and women’s political participation. It comes at a crucial moment when women’s voices and leadership are more vital than ever. This is more than just a training—it’s a milestone in our collective efforts to ensure that women at the grassroots level can lead, advocate, and shape the decisions that impact their communities and their futures,” Bah stated.

The program focuses on alliance-building, media engagement, and creating supportive environments that remove barriers to female leadership. It also offers platforms for dialogue to enhance the support provided by grassroots organizations to women seeking public office.

- Advertisement -

Lamin Sanneh, Governor of the West Coast Region, applauded the initiative and called on society to dismantle stereotypes and uplift women into leadership roles.

“If you’re vying for any position, people will say all sorts of things. But if you let their words deter you, you are dimming the future for women and children in this country. Do not retreat or surrender. For society to progress, everyone must have a voice and a stake,” Governor Sanneh emphasized.

Madam Jainaba Bah, Program Manager at the Inter-Party Committee, urged women to support one another throughout the political process, stressing that unity among women is crucial for increasing female representation in governance.

“It’s our right. If you look at most decision-making processes, women are barely represented. If we want our voices heard and our rights protected, we must pursue leadership roles—because if we don’t, they won’t be handed to us,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Chief Alagie Mundo Jatta of Kombo North echoed these sentiments, describing the program as essential to national progress.

“Empowering women is not a favour—it’s a necessity for development. I urge all women to rise, speak up, and claim their rightful place,” he declared.

Honourable Ndey Saine, the nominated councilor representing persons with disabilities at the Brikama Area Council, also praised the initiative. She highlighted the added challenges faced by women with disabilities in politics and called for inclusive empowerment strategies.

“This training is particularly important for women living with disabilities. The government must empower us to overcome stereotypes and discrimination. We are often more vigilant, especially in the fight against corruption,” she noted.

A notable success story from previous NCCE training sessions is that of Ejatou Jallow, a native of Basse, who was elected as a ward councillor in the Basse Area Council following similar training two years ago.

This current program is expected to foster meaningful dialogue, build stronger networks, and generate actionable strategies to support women candidates in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.