Essa Faal Speaks: APP-Sobeya Leader Outlines Vision for The Gambia

Written By: Seringe ST Touray

In his appearance on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez on West Coast Radio on Monday, May 5, Essa Faal, leader of the APP-Sobeya alliance, shared his insights on the state of The Gambia and his vision ahead of the 2026 elections. The former lead counsel of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) addressed concerns regarding the country’s governance, security sector, and his own political journey.

When asked to conduct a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of The Gambia, Faal identified peace and democracy as the country’s greatest strengths, acknowledging President Barrow’s contribution to maintaining these conditions. “One of our biggest strengths is our peace because you can’t do much if you don’t have peace,” Faal stated. “I can also credit President Barrow for the democracy that we enjoy today.”

For opportunities, Faal highlighted The Gambia’s potential to become a trade hub due to its English-speaking status amidst francophone neighbors. “We are an English-speaking country surrounded by countries that do not use English as their official language,” he explained, noting that English serves as the primary language for international business and modern diplomacy.

He also pointed out that The Gambia benefits from less bureaucracy compared to neighboring countries, making processes more efficient for business and investment.

Regarding weaknesses, Faal offered his perspective on what he views as serious structural issues within the civil service, including a misalignment of skills, inadequate training, poor oversight, and what he sees as widespread corruption. He expressed particular concern that corruption could be hindering investment in the country. “People come to Gambia wanting to invest in something, and people just make it impossible for that to happen because there are no kickbacks in it for them,” he observed.

As for threats, Faal raised concerns about the security situation, citing increasing incidents of crime such as daylight robbery and home invasions. He also criticized what he views as a delay in security sector reform, questioning the continued presence of ECOMIG (ECOWAS Military Intervention in The Gambia) forces nearly nine years after their initial deployment.

Faal took a strong stance against the prolonged presence of ECOMIG forces in The Gambia, calling it “offensive to our sovereignty” and “demoralizing for our armed forces.”

He challenged the government’s position that it cannot decide when ECOWAS forces leave, asserting that national sovereignty gives The Gambia the right to make such decisions. “Every nation has a sovereign right to decide what it wants for its country,” he stated firmly.

According to Faal, the real reason behind ECOMIG’s continued presence is President Barrow’s distrust of the Gambian armed forces. “The truth of the matter is Barrow is afraid of Gambia’s armed forces. He does not trust them,” Faal claimed, suggesting that the president fears a military coup.

He contrasted this with his own position, pledging that if elected in 2026, he would immediately transition to Gambian security forces. “From day one, I’ll have Gambian forces around me… I will trust them enough with myself.”

During the interview, Faal addressed several criticisms that have been leveled against him. Responding to allegations that he only appears in The Gambia close to election time, he clarified that his previous work arrangement at the International Criminal Court allowed him to work both from The Gambia and The Hague. “I have decided to resign from the job to focus on 2026, and I did that almost two years before the 2026 elections,” he emphasized, confirming his commitment to Gambian politics.

Faal also refuted claims that he had drafted “draconian laws” during Jammeh’s era, explaining that he was only a junior lawyer when these decrees were being written. “I was called to the bar in August of 1994. How could I have been the author of the decrees?” he questioned.

Regarding his legal career defending international figures, Faal addressed criticism about representing Charles Taylor, clarifying that he only began representing Taylor after he had been sentenced and his appeal concluded. Importantly, Faal revealed that this representation was pro bono (free of charge), as were many of his high-profile international cases. “I represented Charles Taylor pro bono, for free,” he stated, challenging critics to verify this with Ibrahim Yillah, the principal legal counsel for the Special Court for Sierra Leone.

Throughout the interview, Faal positioned himself as a candidate focused on creating “a fairer and more just society” where people can meet their basic needs regardless of economic status. He emphasized the importance of addressing corruption, improving security, and restoring dignity to Gambian security forces.

His comments align with his recently unveiled “Turn Around” blueprint, which focuses on anti-corruption measures, economic revitalization, and governance reforms.

As the 2026 elections approach, Faal’s interview on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez offered Gambians insight into his analysis of the country’s current state and his vision for its future under potential APP-Sobeya leadership.