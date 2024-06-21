NAWEC Managing Director Promises Significant Improvement in Power and Water Supply

- Advertisement -

By: Zackline Colley

The Managing Director of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has announced a bold commitment to significantly reduce power and water shortages in the country over the next two years. Speaking at a recent press conference, the Managing Director detailed ongoing and upcoming projects aimed at ensuring that water and power supply meet the needs of Gambians. He expressed confidence that these initiatives will reduce power and water shortages by at least 80%.

“I want to assure the public that we have substantial projects in place to address these issues,” he stated. “We understand the inconvenience that current shortages are causing, and we are working tirelessly to rectify this.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced by many residents due to frequent outages and limited water supply, the Managing Director issued an apology for the ongoing disruptions. He pledged that within the next two years, significant improvements will be implemented to enhance accountability and transparency in NAWEC’s operations, ensuring a more reliable and consistent supply of power and water to the population.