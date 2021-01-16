By Lamin Njie

The country’s former Vice President Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang has been listed alongside seven others for AU deputy chairperson role.

The African Union in a letter to member states in September 2020 announced its elections for chairperson and deputy chairperson roles to be held during the 34th ordinary session of the AU assembly later this month and into next month.

In the letter, the African Union listed Mousa Faki Mahamat who is the union’s current chairperson as eligible for re-election.

The deputy chairperson role will be up for grabs with eight candidates including former vice president of The Gambia Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang vying for the coveted role.

Jallow Tambajang will battle it out with the likes of Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee of Ghana, South Africa’s Ndumiso Ndima Ntshinga and Rwanda’s Dr Nsanzabaganwa Monique. Others in the race are Hasna Barkat Daoud of Djibouti, Awale Ali Kullane of Somalia, Edward Maloka of South Africa and Pamela Kasabiiti Mbabazi of Uganda.

Meanwhile in her manifesto seen by The Fatu Network, Mrs Jallow Tambajang said one of her top first priorities would be to strengthen the Office of the DCP to become a centre of excellence for accountable and quality service deliver which entails “to critically assess, harness, and maximise staff capacity, ensure professional ethics, merit-based professional rewards, and policy compliance”.

Who’s Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang?

Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang is the former Vice President of The Gambia with a vast leadership background of over 35 years across Africa and the globe under her belt.

She was the nation’s Minister of Health, Social Welfare and Women’s Affairs, Chairperson of the National Women’s Council and Women’s Representative to The Gambia National Economic and Social Council, under former President Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.

She also served as former UNDP Chief Technical Adviser on Gender and Policy Reforms to enforce of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and UN Resolution 1325.

Her other appointments include UNV/UNDP Adviser on Gender, Health and Population in Liberia; UNDP Gambia Financial Manager.

Jallow Tambajang in 2016 spearheaded a massive negotiation effort which saw her bring the country’s opposition together. The seven-party coalition went on to win the December 1, 2016 presidential election and end the 22-year-rule of former dictator Yahya Jammeh.

Jallow Tambajang is fluent in both English and French.