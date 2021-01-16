Uganda’s long-time President Yoweri Museveni has been re-elected, electoral officials say, amid accusations of vote rigging by his main rival Bobi Wine.

Mr Museveni won almost 59% of the vote, with Mr Wine trailing with about 35%, the Electoral Commission said.

Mr Wine, a former pop star, earlier vowed to provide evidence of fraud. The Electoral Commission denies there was vote-rigging in Thursday’s poll.

Poll monitors have criticised the government closure of internet access.

The say this undermined confidence. Mr Wine said he would provide evidence of fraud once the internet was restored. (BBC)