The government on Tuesday 12 January issued an international warrant of arrest for suspected cocaine trafficker Banta Keita.

Authorities are looking for Keita, 36, over cocaine seized at the port late last week. Over two tons of cocaine worth over four billion dalasis was seized in a discovery that has left the nation stunned.

According to government spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh on Friday, the government on Tuesday 12 January issued an international bench warrant for the main suspect, Mr. Banta Keita.

He said: “On the request of The Gambia Government, an Interpol “Red Notice” was issued on 14th January 2021 for the worldwide arrest of Mr. Keita, born 2nd January 1984 in Passamas, Upper River Region in The Gambia. Keita also holds French nationality.

“Mr. Keita and his suspected local accomplice Mr Sheriff Njie, born on 6th April 1977, were charged by the Banjul Magistrates’ Court on three counts of Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Dealing in Prohibited Drugs and Conspiracy. While Mr. Keita remains at large, Mr. Njie is remanded at the Mile II Central Prisons in Banjul.

“The public is hereby warned that Mr. Banta Keita is currently a fugitive from justice and any person caught aiding, colluding with or harboring him, will be dealt with according to law.

“Citizens and residents are urged to comply with this notice and report any developments related to Mr. Banta Keita’s situation to the nearest law enforcement agencies or local authorities.”