President Adama Barrow has asked the nation’s security service chiefs to put together a taskforce over last week’s cocaine bust, according to the government spokesperson.

DLEAG last week seized over two tons of cocaine at the port worth an eye-watering four billion dalasis.

According to government spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh on Friday, President Barrow during Monday’s National Security Council (NSC) briefing directed The Gambia’s security chiefs to “immediately constitute a multi-agency taskforce that shall conduct a robust, thorough and impartial investigation into the case and ensure that all legal means are utilized in bringing the culprits to justice”.

President Barrow unequivocally condemned drug abuse and trafficking, and declared zero tolerance for traffickers, according to Sankareh.

“Mr. Barrow reiterated his government’s continuous commitment and unflinching support to the Drug Law Enforcement Agency(DLEA) as well as his resolve to fight the drug menace. As a signatory to all major United Nations Drug Conventions and the Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime, The Gambia Government will strengthen the DLEAG in its crusade against drug traffickers,” Sankareh said in a statement.