Wednesday, June 12, 2024

NAQAA approves 3 new programmes for MAJaC

By Hadram Hydara
The Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC) has received approval from the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA) to introduce three new programmes alongside its traditional journalism programmes.
The newly approved MAJaC programmes are in Communications, Film & Photography, and Digital Media Production & Management, which will be offered from Certificate to Advanced Diploma level as part of MAJaC’s new 18-month project called “Unlocking Potentials to Combat Irregular Migration (UPCIM).”
Supported by Gambia Media Support (GAMES), the project aims to tackle the issue of irregular migration by providing comprehensive training programs to equip trainees with the skills needed to start their own businesses or find employment.
Speaking on the positive development, MAJaC’s Managing Director Sang Wisdom Mendy, said: “This is a dream come true because week in, week out, people walk into the academy to inquire about these three programmes.
“We’ve been working behind the scenes with our partners, stakeholders, and experts in these areas. Before today, we tested and refined these programmes.
“Thanks to our partner, Gambia Media Support (GAMES), we trained three batches in Communications in 2018, 2020, and 2022, and a batch in Film and Photography in 2021 through the International Trade Center (ITC), while Digital Media Production remains a key part of our flagship
Journalism programme.
“We are excited that the academy is now truly reflecting its name, and we look forward
to delivering quality training to our upcoming students,” he said.
Reacting to the development, James Badjie, Director of Training at MAJaC highlighted:
James Badjie, the Director of Training at MAJaC, stated that obtaining NAQAA’s approval for the new programmes represents a significant achievement, highlighting MAJaC’s dedication to delivering premier education.
“Securing NAQAA approval for our new programmes is a major milestone for MAJaC. It underscores our commitment to providing top-tier education and addressing critical social issues. These programmes will equip our youth with vital skills, fostering employment and entrepreneurship to combat irregular migration.
“This validation empowers us to make a meaningful impact on our students and community.”
MAJaC has cultivated award-winning journalists, editors, and journalism tutors, with some graduates contributing to media development. Each year, MAJaC alumni garner multiple National Journalism Awards, recognising excellence in the profession.
