Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Agriculture Minister Sabally Awards Youth-Based Matching Grants to Boost Agricultural Productivity

The National Steering Committee of the ROOTS Project is currently holding an awarding ceremony for the beneficiaries of the second round of the Youth-based Matching Grants.

Young people selected from various regions across the country are gathered at the International Conference Center in Bijilo, awaiting the announcement of the awards.

The event is graced by Dr. Demba Sabally, the Minister of Agriculture.

Minister Sabally described the event as a significant milestone in their efforts to improve agricultural productivity in the country. He emphasized the importance of youth participation in revitalizing the agricultural sector and challenged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the grant.

He noted that this project, a flagship initiative of his ministry, aligns with the government’s National Development Plan to address youth unemployment across the country. He added that the ROOTS Project supports two cardinal principles of his ministry.

More details coming.

