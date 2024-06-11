Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Gambia Gains Observer Status at 2024 UCO Endeavor Games in the USA

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia, the smallest country on the African continent, has enjoyed Observer status at the 2024 annual University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) Endeavor Games in the USA, courtesy of the US Embassy in Banjul.

The UCO Endeavor Games, currently underway in Tulsa and Edmond, Oklahoma, and Manchester, New Hampshire, run from June 1-15, 2024.

The UCO Endeavor Games are meant for athletes with physical disabilities, aiming to provide children, adults, and military service members with physical disabilities an opportunity to display their talents in a proper and competitive setting against others with similar disabilities.

The Gambia is being represented by Hagie Drammeh of The Gambia National Paralympic Committee in an observer capacity.

The Gambia’s participation was made possible through the generous support of the US Embassy in Banjul as part of its sports diplomacy program.

The Games are part of an entire program of activities built around the central theme of disability rights and adaptive sports.

The activities will include workshops and meetings with community organizations, local and national leaders, schools, universities, and more.

A session on communication, public speaking, and team building will also be incorporated into the program, along with various other cultural and sporting events.

This opportunity comes at a critical moment as The Gambia prepares for the Paris Paralympic Games in August and September this year. It is hoped that upon his return to The Gambia, Hagie Drammeh will serve as a trainer for Gambia’s Paralympic athletes, especially for continental and international sports meetings.

