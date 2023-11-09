NAM Mballow Pleads for Public Support for Two Separate Families Who Welcomed Birth of Triplets

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Gibbi Mballow, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Lower Fulladu West Constituency, is appealing for public support for two families in his constituency who have recently welcomed triplets. Mballow made this plea after personally witnessing the birth of one of the families’ triplets during a community cleaning exercise.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Mballow disclosed that he had visited both families himself to provide them with some support. Now, he is urging everyone to assist them with their new reality after having been blessed with the rare occurrence of delivering triplets.

The two families include Ousainatou Jallow from Brikama-Ba, who gave birth to two girls and a boy, and another woman from Pacharr, who conceived two boys and a girl. According to Mballow, these women come from impoverished backgrounds and require both financial and maternal support.

“I purchased food and sanitary supplies for the families upon hearing the news of the triplets’ birth. No amount of support is small and any support will go a long way in helping the families,” he said.

Mballow has pledged to continue supporting the families and is encouraging financially stable individuals to extend their assistance as well.

If anyone wishes to contribute to the support of these families, they may contact (+220) 3341268