Thursday, November 9, 2023

NAM Mballow Pleads for Public Support for Two Separate Families Who Welcomed Birth of Triplets

35
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Gibbi Mballow, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Lower Fulladu West Constituency, is appealing for public support for two families in his constituency who have recently welcomed triplets. Mballow made this plea after personally witnessing the birth of one of the families’ triplets during a community cleaning exercise.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Mballow disclosed that he had visited both families himself to provide them with some support. Now, he is urging everyone to assist them with their new reality after having been blessed with the rare occurrence of delivering triplets.

The two families include Ousainatou Jallow from Brikama-Ba, who gave birth to two girls and a boy, and another woman from Pacharr, who conceived two boys and a girl. According to Mballow, these women come from impoverished backgrounds and require both financial and maternal support.

“I purchased food and sanitary supplies for the families upon hearing the news of the triplets’ birth. No amount of support is small and any support will go a long way in helping the families,” he said.

Mballow has pledged to continue supporting the families and is encouraging financially stable individuals to extend their assistance as well.

- Advertisement -

If anyone wishes to contribute to the support of these families, they may contact (+220) 3341268

Previous article
King Muhammed VI Addresses 4th Africa Investment Forum, Calls for Concrete Action to Address Pressing Issues

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions