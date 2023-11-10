Gambian top division football returns today

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Gambia Division One League begins this weekend with exciting games taking place across four locations.

- Advertisement -

Marimoo Pakfood will be hosting the debutant team, TMT FC, in a top-tier Gambian football match today at Bakau football field. TMT, who were the champions of the second division last season, are eager to make their mark in the top division of football in the country by defeating the resilient Marimoo Parkfood.

Elsewhere, this afternoon, another newly promoted side, Bambada FC will welcome last year’s runner-up, Falcons at the Brikama Boxba mini stadium.

After missing out on top league football for a while, the Brikama-based team is determined to make a statement in their return to the first division. They are set to face the Blue Boys and last year’s surprising league runners-up, Falcons. The game is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday.

Meanwhile, champions Real de Banjul will kick off their title defence against former champions Fortune FC at Live Your Dreams Football Academy Field in Basori. This match is expected to be the highlight of the week as both teams are highly ranked to contend for the league this season. Fortune FC finished third in the league last season, trailing eventual champions Real De Banjul by four points.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, on Saturday at the FIFA Goal Project in Yundum, Khaki Boys, the Gambia Armed Forces, will go head-to-head with Greater Tomorrow.

On Sunday, Bakau giant killers, Steve-Biko will host Team Rhino at the Bakau Football Field.

In Banjul, Samger will travel to the capital to face Banjul United at the KG5 Football mini stadium.

Newly promoted side, BST Galaxy, will begin their journey in the top-tier football league in the country when they face serial champions, Wallidan Football Club at Yundum.

- Advertisement -

On Sunday, Brikama United and Waa Banjul will renew their battle for supremacy at the Brikama Mini Stadium.